Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 40,544 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 401.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 269,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

AME opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total transaction of $766,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

