Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $391,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

