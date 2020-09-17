Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $863,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 38.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NGG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $2.0126 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.03%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.