Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $955,000 Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 26.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.70. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.04.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

