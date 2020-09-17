Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,694,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.18% of Southwest Gas worth $393,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $62.15 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.