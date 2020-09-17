Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 314,153 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,646,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

