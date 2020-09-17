APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires New Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,825,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,051 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after buying an additional 951,449 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,907,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 812,285 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLJ. SunTrust Banks raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

