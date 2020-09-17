Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,466,000 after acquiring an additional 51,816 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 468,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $2,378,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

NYSE:TRI opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

