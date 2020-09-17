First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 91,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 267,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

