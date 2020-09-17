First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

