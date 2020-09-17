First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,269 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,269 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Commscope by 1,076.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Commscope during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commscope during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Commscope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commscope alerts:

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of COMM opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.