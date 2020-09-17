Fmr LLC Purchases 25,913 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.18% of Fortis worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,741,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortis by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,540,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fortis by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,636,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,116 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortis by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,804,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

