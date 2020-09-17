Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

