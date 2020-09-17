First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 33,519 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vereit by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vereit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vereit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VER. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE:VER opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

