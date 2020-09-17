Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,283 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arvinas worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. Arvinas Inc has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.