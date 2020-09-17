Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MEDNAX worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 137,407 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 259,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 303,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of MD stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.