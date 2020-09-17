Fmr LLC Acquires 710,250 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 710,250 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $32,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 236,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

