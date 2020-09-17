Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 26,387 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 238.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

