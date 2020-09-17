TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 106,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NFG opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.