Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 84.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Under Armour by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.64 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.