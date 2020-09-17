Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 314,153 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,646,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.66.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

