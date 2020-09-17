Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,430 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Equitable by 54.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Equitable by 54.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equitable by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,219,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EQH stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.78 and a beta of 1.71. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

