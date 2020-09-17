Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,430 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Equitable by 54.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Equitable by 54.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equitable by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,219,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EQH stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.78 and a beta of 1.71. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mirati Therapeutics Inc Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.
Mirati Therapeutics Inc Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,736 Alexander & Baldwin Inc
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,736 Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,569 Silk Road Medical Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,569 Silk Road Medical Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MarineMax Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MarineMax Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report