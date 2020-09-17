Greg Jorgensen Sells 2,990 Shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Stock

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83. AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.