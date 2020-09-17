Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 47,141 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $312,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,966.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $1,056,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

