Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,516 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $74.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

