FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $286.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.23.

Shares of FDX opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $256.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 114.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

