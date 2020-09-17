Marshall Wace LLP Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 120.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 41.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 108,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,513 shares of company stock worth $7,332,266. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

