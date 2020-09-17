Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Endava by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after buying an additional 469,383 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after acquiring an additional 381,641 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endava by 52.8% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after acquiring an additional 399,764 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endava by 3.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 929,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in Endava by 242.3% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 924,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 654,410 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

