Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 19.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Golden Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.56.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

