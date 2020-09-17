Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 4,001 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Woodmark by 264.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 96.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $84.41 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

