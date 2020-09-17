Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $303,000 Investment in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

AMWD opened at $84.41 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

