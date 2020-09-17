PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PVH were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,179,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PVH by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 274,491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 18,128.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 233,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PVH by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PVH by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

NYSE PVH opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

