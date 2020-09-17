Marshall Wace LLP Has $301,000 Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.71. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLRN. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.57.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

