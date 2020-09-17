Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,845 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PVH were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PVH by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PVH by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PVH by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 59.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 91,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 139.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.12.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.16. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

