State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,328 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 193,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

