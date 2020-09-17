Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 550,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 646.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 211,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of CLDT opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $378.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 45,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,572.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 5,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

