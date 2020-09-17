Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after acquiring an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,265.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,143.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

