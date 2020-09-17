InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.05

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 38158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,017,089.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,411. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in InVitae by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 134,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

