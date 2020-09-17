Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,728,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cogent Communications worth $365,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,846,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,629,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

