Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,728,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cogent Communications worth $365,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,846,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,629,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
InVitae Sets New 12-Month High at $38.05
Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EPR Properties
Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in bluebird bio Inc
Tapestry Inc Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
