Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,185,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of EPR Properties worth $370,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 132.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

