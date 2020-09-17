Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.21% of bluebird bio worth $372,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 27.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772 shares of company stock worth $109,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.