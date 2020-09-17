Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,950,828 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,105,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.85% of Tapestry worth $397,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tapestry by 158.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,678 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Tapestry by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 237,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,073,396 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

