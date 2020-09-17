Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 266,460 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.68% of Kemper worth $411,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

