Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $53.41 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 333.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.