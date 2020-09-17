Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 161,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 223,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 53,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DPG opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

