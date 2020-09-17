Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 973,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,902 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the second quarter worth $105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 55.4% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 309,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

