HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

HUBS opened at $277.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $320.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,087.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,351 shares of company stock worth $8,789,292. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

