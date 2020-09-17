Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,094,000 after buying an additional 65,357 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

