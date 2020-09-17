Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $85,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $859,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,397,764 shares of company stock worth $97,034,606 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

