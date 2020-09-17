iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Position Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 238.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKJ opened at $162.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.52. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $103.24 and a 52-week high of $194.49.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

